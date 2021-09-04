New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

CCEP stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

