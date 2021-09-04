New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 71,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BKE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,979,740 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

