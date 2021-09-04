New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

