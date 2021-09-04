New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

