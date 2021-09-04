New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.