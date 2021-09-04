Neutrino Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00147235 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

