Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $595.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $595.64 and last traded at $593.74, with a volume of 90132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.81.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $749,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.