Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

