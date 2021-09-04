Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
LI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.65.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
