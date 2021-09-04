nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $66-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.16 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,471. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of -135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

