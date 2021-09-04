Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

