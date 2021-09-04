NativeCoin Price Tops $0.0549 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $63.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00093081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00357242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

