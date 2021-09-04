National Bankshares Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a C$122.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.50.

TSE:DOO opened at C$125.59 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$61.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.06.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

