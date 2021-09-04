NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
NASB opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. NASB Financial has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $74.75.
About NASB Financial
