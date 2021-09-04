NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

NASB opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. NASB Financial has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

