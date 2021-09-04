Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hess Midstream worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $7,476,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. 89,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.20%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

