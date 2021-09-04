Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.43. 243,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.