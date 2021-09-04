Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,549,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 707,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,268. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

