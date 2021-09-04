Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

