Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 3,349,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,668. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,978,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.