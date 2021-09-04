Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 372.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. 2,504,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

