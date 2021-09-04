Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Enviva Partners worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

