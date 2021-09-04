Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 778,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 678,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.