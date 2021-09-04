MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently commented on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

MYTE stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $11,304,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $900,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

