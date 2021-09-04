MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Tops $34.91 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $246.82 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00181219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,206,951,596 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

