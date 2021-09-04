Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

