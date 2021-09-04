Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $8.21 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.