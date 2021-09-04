Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lear by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lear by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

