Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,967.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,871.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.