Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

