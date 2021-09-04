Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $598.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $598.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 2,087,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,171. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

