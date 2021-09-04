mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and $136,502.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,889.62 or 1.00034372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.01 or 0.00657692 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

