Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

