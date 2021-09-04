Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $244.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.16. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

