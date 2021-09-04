Morgan Stanley Sells 73,675 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 113,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

