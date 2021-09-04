Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.80.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII).
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.