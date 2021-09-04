Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $478,308. 26.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.