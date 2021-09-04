Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.