Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

