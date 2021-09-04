Morgan Stanley Buys 519,208 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 1,673.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Venator Materials worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

VNTR opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $333.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

