Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $480.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.75.

MongoDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $508.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

