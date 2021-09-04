Morgan Stanley Acquires 13,471 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter.

PYZ opened at $90.37 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

