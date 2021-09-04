Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 199.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $385.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

