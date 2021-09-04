Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Financial Survey

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Monroe Capital and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $61.58 million 3.76 $1.65 million $1.47 7.31 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 82.79% 9.18% 3.82% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Monroe Capital pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Monroe Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.