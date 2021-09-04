MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.75.

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $508.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.10. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

