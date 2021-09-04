MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

