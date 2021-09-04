Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 40,722 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.39 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

