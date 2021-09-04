Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,225 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 122.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 57.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

