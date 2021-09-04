Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 79,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

