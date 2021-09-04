Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $278.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

