Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.41 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.