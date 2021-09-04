Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,846 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

