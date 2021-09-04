Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,582 shares of company stock worth $119,394,909 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:U opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.