Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,727 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

